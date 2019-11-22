Celebrity News

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Sexiest PDA Moments

By
Sofia-Vergara-and-Joe-Manganiello-PDA
 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
22
23 / 22

A Shoulder to Lean On

Vergara leaned on her husband’s shoulder while attending the SAG Awards together in January 2016.

Back to top