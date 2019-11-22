Celebrity News Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Sexiest PDA Moments By Us Weekly Staff November 22, 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner 22 23 / 22 A Shoulder to Lean On Vergara leaned on her husband’s shoulder while attending the SAG Awards together in January 2016. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News