Your fall wardrobe just got a serious upgrade thanks to Sofia Vergara’s new collection — and the best part is that it won’t break the bank.

The actress and fashion designer just launched her new exclusive Walmart.com fall collection and there are so many on-trend options to choose from. Every single piece is under $40 — that goes for coats, denim, skirts and more!

Vergara first launched her size-inclusive Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara collection with Walmart in February. The denim-heavy collection featured close to 100 different pieces that sold in record-breaking time. Shoppers particularly lost their minds over the actress’s comfortable jeans, which flew off the virtual shelves all too quickly.

The new collection features upgraded styles of the aforementioned buzzy jeans, but there are also more fall-ready staples to know about, like denim jackets, versatile pieces for layering and cold-shoulder tops. The perfect-for-fall options include everything from cool camo patterns to fresh florals and Vergara’s signature evil eye symbol (meant to symbolize protection from misfortune).

Vergara’s collection is made to flatter every body shape. Her jeans are available in sizes 0 through 20, while other pieces in the collection range from XS to XXXL. In an interview with Us back in February, she spoke to the mission of the line: “Every body is beautiful and should be celebrated.”

For a glimpse at what the new collection has to offer, check out 9 of our favorite picks from the new collection, below