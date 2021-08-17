Love Lives Sophia Bush and Fiance Grant Hughes’ Cutest Photos By Emily Longeretta August 17, 2021 Courtesy of Sophia Bush/Instagram 8 7 / 8 Italy Trip “Dream Boat,” Bush captioned a selfie of the pair on a boat together in Italy in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News