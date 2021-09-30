Meeting the Family

The One Tree Hill alum shared a snap via Instagram in September with Hughes and her parents in honor of her dad’s birthday.

“My sweet Papa turned 74 yesterday,” she captioned her post. “He’s such a good man. And a great dad.”

She added, “Celebrating him brings me tremendous joy. I love watching him and Grant nerd out about wine. And watching him and my mom hold hands when they walk down the street even still, though they’ve been married over 40 years. … Happy birthday to my original ride or die. I love you. 💞🔥🦆”