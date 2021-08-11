Love Lives

Revisit Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray’s Relationship Timeline

Sophia Bush Chad Michael Murray Relationship Timeline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock (460180dn) Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush 'A CINDERELLA STORY' FILM PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 10 JUL 2004 July 10, 2004 Hollywood, CA. Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush at the World Premiere of ' A Cinderella Story' Mann's Chinese Theatre. Photo ® Jim Smeal/BEImages Shutterstock
2004

The Agent Carter alum proposed to Bush in Australia in spring 2004 while he was filming House of Wax. “I woke up one day and I said, ‘This is the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with,’” he told MTV at the time. He decorated his penthouse with hundreds of candles and spelled out “I love u” with lights on the tennis court of the building.

“That was probably the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done in my life,” he told MTV. “I thought to myself, ‘If she says no, I’ve got 18 floors to jump.’”

 

