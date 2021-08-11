Revisit Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray’s Relationship Timeline

2014

The Incredible 2 actress was asked about working with Murray following their divorce during a 2014 episode of What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “At the end of the day, we’re grownups,” she shared at the time. “I actually think it’s interesting that when people split in a way that’s unpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other — or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever — but when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it. Because for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. … So I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it.”