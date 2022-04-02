A Friendship Worth Fighting For

“I thought the story line between Peyton and Brooke was the love story of the show. The love stories with all the boys, those were fun, those were important, but Sophia and I had to fight for our own friendship,” Burton confessed in May 2020 during an appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “A lot of people wanted to pit us against each other. … She and I now can look back at it and be like, ‘All those bastards. No, no, no. We’re the love story.’ The female friendships were important on that show.”