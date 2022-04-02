By Her Side

Several of Burton’s One Tree Hill costars attended her October 2019 wedding to Jeffrey Dean Morgan and both Bush and Lenz commemorated the occasion on Instagram. “My Missy sister is a Mrs WIFE! It was perfect. Just like them,” Bush wrote at the time, while Lenz gushed in a post of her own that she and her costars are “family for life.”

“I couldn’t be happier,” she continued. “My sis got hitched in the BEST WAY. @hilarieburton you were stunning and I wept my way through the night watching you and @jeffreydeanmorgan choose each other forever. Your family & journey is a gift to everyone you meet. CONGRATULATIONS to the coolest brood I’ve ever met. I’m seriously inspired.”