One Year of ‘Drama Queens’

The trio shared gushing tributes via Instagram to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their “Drama Queens” podcast. “[I had] no idea that I could feel more affection for @sophiabush and @joylenz . My sisters. My cohorts. My support and confidants,” Burton wrote in June 2022. “We are all so different and so much the same. We are growing together and healing together and learning together. And laughing a whole helluva lot along the way! I weep for loving you.”

Bush shared similar praise for her former costars. “[Hilarie and Joy] have taught me love on a whole other level, and made me a more complete me,” she wrote in her lengthy anniversary post. “It is my honor to ride alongside these women. To witness them. To create with them. To cast spells with them. To ponder with them. To get raw with them. And to love and be loved by them.”

Lenz revealed that the OTH followers are the reason the podcast cohosts are still so close. “Thank you to everyone who shows up every week to listen to @dramaqueensoth. You guys are the reason we became friends, are friends still, and why we have this incredible gift of restoration and revitalization 🌳,” she explained.