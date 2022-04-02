Take Two

The Good Sam star recruited her two friends to appear on an episode of the medical drama that aired in March 2022. “I think it was probably just me gabbing about the girls so often that led to my wonderful showrunner, Katie Wech, seeing an interview … where I said, ‘Oh, my God, if the ‘Drama Queens’ came on Good Sam, I would die. It would be the best thing in the world,’” Bush told Variety. “She texted me and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to get the script for 108 and there’s these two sisters in it. Should we get Joy and Hilarie to come do it?'”