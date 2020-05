Work in Progress

In 2018, Bush opened up about her journey to finding love while speaking to Arianna Huffington on the “Thrive Global” podcast. “When you’re in the public eye, for example, and you have a relationship that ends, as most do, people say, ‘Oh this failed, this marriage failed, this couple failed.’ Well, no, they just ran their course,” she said. “I’m still trying to work it out in real time.”