Billie Joe Armstrong

The Green Day frontman said, “F–k America” during a show in London on Friday. He said he was “renouncing” his citizenship after Roe v. Wade was overturned. “There’s too much f–king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f–king excuse for a country,” he said.

He added, “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”