Eddie Vedder

During Pearl Jam’s performance at Glastonbury on June 24, Vedder asked fans to join them in supporting women’s reproductive rights. “No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives,” he said onstage. The frontman’s speech was later shared via Pearl Jam’s official Instagram page, where they encouraged fans to text CHOICE to 855-812-VOTE to make their voices heard. “People should have the FREEDOM to choose. Today’s decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care,” the post read. “We will stay active, we will not back down and we will never give up.”