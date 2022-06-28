Hilary Clinton

The former Secretary of State spoke to Gayle King about the news during a June 28 appearance on CBS Mornings.

“I was not surprised, because I think that was the goal of packing the court with justices who were on the record for many years of being against women’s Constitutional rights to make decisions about our own bodies,” she said. “I was deeply sorry that it actually happened but now that it has happened, I think everybody understands that this is not necessarily the only effort that we’re going to see this court undertake to turn back the clock on civil rights and gay rights and women’s rights beyond abortion.”