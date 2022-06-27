Janelle Monae

The “Make Me Feel” musician shared her thoughts on the decision at the BET Awards on June 26. “I’d like to give a special, special shoutout to Black women, to Black queer artists, to Black nonbinary artists,” she said. “These artists making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body, and our decisions, my decision.”

Monae continued, holding up her middle finger: “F–k you, Supreme Court. I know we are celebrating us right now, as we should — we absolutely deserve to celebrate especially now. We must celebrate our art by protecting our right and our truths.”