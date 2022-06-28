Laura Prepon

Days after the Supreme Court’s decision, the That ’70s Show alum shared her experience with having an abortion.

“One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester,” she wrote via Instagram on June 27. “The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time – I had the choice.”

The New Jersey native added that she empathizes with “anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision” and is “praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies.”