Lizzo

The “About Damn Time” singer announced that she and Live Nation will donate $1 million from her upcoming “Special” tour in support of abortion access groups. “I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” the pop star tweeted on June 24.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker also responded to a comment by confirming she’d be sending money to Abortion Funds as well, which describes itself as a network of “grassroots” organizations working to “remove financial, logistical, cultural and political barriers to abortion access.”

“The most important thing is action & loud voices. @PPFA, @AbortionFunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban,” the Detroit, Michigan native continued, directing fans to her Lizzo Loves You website, which she launched to help black organizations.

“Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one,” Lizzo added.