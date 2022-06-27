Lorde

The singer changed the outro of her song, “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” to reflect the news during her performance at Glastonbury over the weekend. “Welcome to sadness,” Lorde told the crowd. “The temperature is unbearable until you face it. You wanna know a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright.”

She continued: “Here’s another secret – you possess ancient strength, ancient wisdom. Wisdom that has propelled every woman who came before you. That wisdom is your birthright. I ask you today, make accessing that wisdom your life’s work, because everything depends on that.” Lorde concluded her speech by stating, “F–k the Supreme Court.”