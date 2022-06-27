Madonna

The iconic pop star shared how worried she was about the landmark Supreme Court decision in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday alongside a series of photos of her daughters, Lourdes Leon and Mercy.

“I am scared For my daughters, I’m scared for all women in America, I am just plain scared,” the “Vogue” singer captioned the photo set, adding that she was celebrating pride month in New York on Thursday when she woke up to the “terrifying news” the next day.

“Legislation has decided that We no longer have rights as women over our bodies,” she wrote. “This decision Has plunged me And every other woman in this country into deep despair.”

The “Ray of Light” singer shared her disappointment in the Supreme Court’s decision, adding that “we have less rights then [sic] a gun.”

The Michigan native continued her post by noting that “God Put this on our shoulders” because “he knew that we were strong enough to bear the weight.” She concluded with a call to action, noting that “we will find a way” to make it a “federal law” to protect abortion rights. “Ladies are you ready……..,……….💪🏻💪💪🏽💪🏾💪🏿. To Fight?”