Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Sussexes had a “guttural” response to the legal decision, Meghan told Vogue in an interview published on June 28. “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families and communities at large,” the Bench author said. “They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist, too. … I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work.”