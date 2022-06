Pink

The “So What” singer said if fans didn’t support abortion rights and equal rights, she didn’t want them to enjoy her music. “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay — THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F–KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F–K RIGHT OFF. We good?” she tweeted on Saturday.