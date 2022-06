Taraji P. Henson

During her monologue at the 2022 BET Awards, the Empire alum encouraged women to “step into [their] power” and fight for their freedom. “It’s about time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman,” she added. “It’s a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life if she chooses to. It’s about time I got that off my chest.”