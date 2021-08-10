Creating a Real Bond

Bush, who got engaged to Grant Hughes in August 2021, explained what she looks for in a romance.

“What I am a fan of, what I am a believer in is real partnership, real intimacy that comes with radical honesty and with ground rules of always giving your partner the benefit of the doubt while asking questions, while being able to be vulnerable, admit when you’re afraid, admit when you’re being triggered by something else, like, you have to do a lot of work,” the Incredibles 2 actress said.