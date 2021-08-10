Setting the Boundaries

After explaining why she’s not going to speak about Murray, the activist noted that she has been asked multiple times about their history on live TV.

“I’ve tried to, like, you know, do the thing where when I get stuck live on the air — which has happened to me twice — getting asked about it where I give a little, like, jazz hands quip and move on, it just doesn’t work, so I’m not going to,” she said. “I was a very naïve 21-year-old kid, and that’s all there is to it.”

Later in the episode, she noted that everyone always wants to talk about their past relationship. “I’m like, ‘Do you want to talk about a dumb thing you did when you were 21, when you were essentially a senior in college?’ Like, I have this whole other career.”