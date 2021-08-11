Build Your Own Castle

Bush told Faris in December 2018 that she’s close with many of her exes but has learned with every breakup what she is looking for in a partner. “I’m so unwilling to offer any of my limited free time to any man who isn’t, like, the man. My girlfriend said this to me, ‘No more princes. A man shows up as a king for you or nothing,’” the California native said. “And like, [I said], ‘Yeah, I built my own castle. I’m good. I don’t need you for anything so you better be a value add.’”