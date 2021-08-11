Open to Marriage

The Girl Named C producer revealed during her August 2021 “Inside of You” podcast appearance that despite having a failed marriage with Murray, she “largely” feels “great” about getting married again.

“I think it depends on what people’s motivations are and I want to make sure — whether it’s myself or one of my best friends — that we’re clear on what it is we’re signing up for rather than thinking we’re getting some Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey rom-com life,” the Incredibles 2 actress said during the episode, which dropped hours before she revealed her engagement news via Instagram. “You know, this notion that you’re going to meet your person and they’re going to make you so happy that you’re going to be fulfilled and you’ll never be nervous again and you’ll never ever think anyone else is hot? Like, what? It’s such an absurd joke.”