Settling for Less

“When I look back at the way I have operated – also by the way as a serial monogamist for a long time and stuck in relationships that were not good for me – I now look back and go, ‘Oh, it’s not my fault, it’s not their fault.’ Even the guys who f–ked up so bad — and I’ve had a handful,” Bush said during a December 2018 episode of Anna Faris’ “Unqualified” podcast. “What I realize is that I have to own my role in it, because more often than not, I have chosen to date the potential I see in someone and not who somebody is in this current moment. And that’s not to throw shade at anybody. That’s simply to say, I settled for less, and maybe that’s because I came into the world like a little Ruth Bader Ginsburg and was like an old woman from [the] time that I was born, and the guys just haven’t caught up? I don’t know.”