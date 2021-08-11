Toasting the Future

“This. This place. The land of my past. Of my heritage. Of my mother, and hers, and hers before. Of Mario and his oxen. Basil grown in the garden. Wine made in the basement,” Bush wrote via Instagram in August 2021 alongside a photo from her engagement to Hughes. “Comes my future. Him. Wine is our passion. We raise bees at home. We grow basil too. And now, tomatoes from Luca, Italy. In Los Angeles.”

She gushed over her new fiancé and how his proposal in Italy will forever link them to their heritage in the old country. “Our families’ pasts, overlap with our present. We see a future on the horizon. We choose it. Them, eventually. Ours,” the star continued. “This day. Forever. I’m beaming. I never knew. Now I do. I know. This. You.”