Love Lives

Pretty Little Liars’ Ian Harding Is Married! 5 Things to Know About His Wife Sophie Hart

By
Sophie Hart 5 Things Know About PLL Alum Ian Hardings Wife
 Courtesy of Ian Harding/Instagram
5
2 / 5
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

2. She’s Also a Set Designer

Many of her photo shoots, including the Boynton story, feature her own set design as well.

Back to top