Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect star unleashed her inner child while self-quarantining. “I’m doing too much LEGOs, like, I’ve never really done, like, LEGOs —like, the LEGO kits,” Kendrick said on the April 9 episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition. “Turns out, LEGOs are amazing. It’s so much fun. It shouldn’t be this fun. I’m a grown up, what’s happening?”