Breckin Meyer

“This is so unexpected, I, uh, I didn’t even have a speech prepared,” the Clueless star jokingly captioned a photo of himself with a skateboard, rubber gloves and a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. “Uh, but I would like to say this: SOCIAL DISTANCING is not something you can do all on your own. Many, many people contributed to my SOCIAL DISTANCING. Uh, I’d like to thank my parents for never giving me a ride to school, the L.A. city bus driver for taking a chance on an unknown kid, and, uh, last but not least, the wonderful crew at McDonalds for spending hours making those egg McMuffins TO GO, without which I might never be SOCIALLY DISTANT.”