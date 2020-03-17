Ellen DeGeneres

The talk show host has leaned into the self-quarantine lifestyle. “Portia is 6 feet away. (Not pictured),” she wrote via Instagram on March 17, on a photo of herself and three of her dogs as she referred to wife Portia de Rossi. A day earlier, the comedian shared her frustration with her followers while attempting to complete a 4000-piece puzzle. “I’m bored, I’m sure everyone’s bored,” she told her fans before starting the activity. “I don’t have a table big enough. This is ridiculous,” she revealed hours later.