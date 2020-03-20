Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star opened up about her personal reason for self-quarantining via Instagram on March 19. Brown posted a photo of herself holding up a sign that read “#IStayHome for my family, my nan, the vulnerable and elderly.” She also included a video of herself singing “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond with her grandmother

“Im staying at home for these people because they are my everything♡ my beautiful nan, she protected me my whole life. now its time for me to protect her. keep positive. xx,” Brown captioned the post.