Ramona and Mario Singer

The former couple’s daughter, Avery, revealed that they were self-quarantining together in Boca Ration, Florida. “Family meal and you’re not going to believe who I’m with,” Avery said via Instagram Stories.

The Real Housewives of New York City star replied, “Self-isolating with Avery’s dad. He’s making dinner every night.”

The twosome, who were seated next to each other at the dinner table, called it quits in 2014 after Mario was unfaithful. They were married for more than two decades.