Shay Mitchell

The You actress celebrated her 33rd birthday in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak on April 10. “Even throughout a global pandemic, quarantine, and rain… this is the most grateful I’ve ever felt on a birthday,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a birthday hat and holding a bottle of liquor and a birthday sign. “Stay safe, and stay home. Swipe for the tikitty tok, ticker tok, whatever they call it. #youth 🎈.” Mitchell also shared a video of herself waking up and drinking curbside, while holding her b-day sign that read “It’s my 33rd birthday! You honk I drink!!!”