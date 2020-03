Trevor Noah

The Daily Show host showed that he was using his self-quarantine to deep clean his apartment — from his shower to his oranges. “They say you want to try and clean as many things as possible,” he said in a clip for the Comedy Central series filmed inside his apartment on March 17. “Things that you regularly touch, just to keep them safe. So, if you have time, if you have disinfectant, or soap and water, get to cleaning.”