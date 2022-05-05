Top 5

Sophie Turner’s Mental Health Journey, Eating Disorder Battle in Her Own Words

 Annie Lesser/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Social Media Struggles

Turner was candid in her June 2022 Elle cover story about her former live-in therapist for her eating disorder and how social media affects her.

“I have noticed that social media makes me incredibly anxious and it’s something I try to distance myself from,” she said. “Having it off my phone has been so helpful. Now, if I do have to go on it, it’s for a few minutes once or twice a week, rather than hours every day. It’s made such a difference. Live real life – it’s much more fun.”

