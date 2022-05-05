The Joe Breakup

Before Turner married Joe Jonas in 2019, the pair split as the actress struggled.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself,’” Turner told The Sunday Times. “That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

The twosome were only apart for 24 hours, which Turner called “the worst day of our lives.”

“For a second, we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, Never mind,” she explained.