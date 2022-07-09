Tony Sirico Dead at 79: 'Sopranos' Cast and More Stars React To His Death

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

“Oh Tony. I’m so heartbroken. I loved you so much,” the actress, who played Meadow Soprano on the HBO series, wrote via Instagram. “I have never been able to walk into a room that you were in without you giving me an enormous hug, drenching me in your cologne, and making sure I knew any man that came near me would have to answer to you first. You were SUCH a phenomenal actor. Stealing every scene you were in. You were tough, and strong, yet sweet and a real artist. There will never ever be anyone like you. I feel so lucky to have known you and been loved by you. ❤️❤️💔”