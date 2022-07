Stevie Van Zandt

“RIP Tony Sirico. Legendary. Silvio’s best buddy ‘Paulie Walnuts’ in The Sopranos, Frankie ‘The Fixer’s’ older brother, Antonino ‘Father Tony’ Tagliano in Lilyhammer,” the E-Street Band musician wrote via Twitter on Friday. “A larger than life character on and off screen. Gonna miss you a lot my friend. [My] deepest condolences to the family.”