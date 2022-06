Kathryn Dennis and Whitney Sudler-Smith

Kathryn hooked up with Whitney during season 1 of the series, which aired in 2014, before she started seriously seeing Thomas. Whitney, however, continually denied the romance before he confessed during season 3 to sleeping with Kathryn. The mother of two surprised fans when she revealed during season 6, which aired in 2019, that she and Whitney had hooked up again.