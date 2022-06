Landon Clements and Shep Rose

Landon confessed during season 3, which aired in 2016, that she had always had feelings for Shep after knowing him for years. “I was getting jealous [of your other relationship]. Well, maybe I love you,” she said during one episode. “I’ve loved you for a long time. Of course, you’ve known.” Shep, however, claimed he “didn’t know” and nothing came of the conversation.