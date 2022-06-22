Thomas Ravenel and Landon Clements

During season 3, Landon also got close to Thomas, who was dealing with drama surrounding a then-pregnant Kathryn at the time. Come season 4, the duo’s relationship appeared to become even more intimate, with Patricia Altschul pushing them toward one another.

Landon, however, denied to Entertainment Tonight in May 2017 that she and Thomas were ever romantically involved. “Thomas and I are really good friends,” she said at the time. “I’ve known him forever-ever. He is just more like a family member, an uncle or a cousin or something. We’ve never crossed those lines and we never will.”