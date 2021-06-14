Austen Kroll

Austen briefly dated costar Chelsea during season 4 of Southern Charm in 2017 before things fizzled out. Their romance played out a little bit in season 5 when he was dating the stylist’s friend Victoria, who continually questioned his loyalty amid Austen’s friendship with Chelsea. The Kings Calling Brewing founder found love again with Madison, but the pair’s rocky relationship came to an end after two years, with Madison confirming to Us in December 2020 that they were over.

Following his split from Madison, Austen sparked romance speculation with Cavallari, after the pair partied together in late 2020. “She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us [with Craig] had dinner,” Kroll told Us in November 2020 of their friendship. “We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them.” The duo were again spotted with their mutual friends in June 2021 when the Laguna Beach alum came to South Carolina for a visit, but have denied dating rumors in the past.