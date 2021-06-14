Cameran Eubanks

Cameran, who left the series after six seasons in May 2020, has been married to Jason Wimberly since April 2014. They share daughter Palmer. The real estate agent’s husband’s alleged cheating scandal, which made headlines in 2020, didn’t, however, play a part in her exit. The Real World alum explained at the time that she chose to leave the show “months ago” via her Instagram, adding that it had “absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage.”