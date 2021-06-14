Craig Conover

Craig had a flirty relationship with Kathryn during season 1, but he was friend-zoned after she started seeing Thomas. He eventually began dating Naomie, whom he first met at the College of Charleston when he was a senior and she was a freshman. After the designer graduated from school, the pair reconnected and dated for three years before calling it quits in 2017.

The Sewing Down South founder confirmed his relationship with Natalie Hegnauer in December 2020, hours ahead of her Southern Charm debut. The pair met ahead of the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns in early 2020 and quarantined together in South Carolina.