Kathryn Dennis

The model hooked up with costar Whitney ahead of her romance with Thomas in season 1 of the series. Kathryn dated Thomas on and off until 2016. They share two children, daughter Kensie and son Saint.

Kathryn revealed in 2018 that she and costar Shep have hooked up multiple times before and after she became a mother. The two have remained friends over the years but never had a serious relationship. It was revealed during season 6 of the Bravo show, which aired in 2019, that Kathryn again hooked up with Whitney, although he denied that the incident ever happened for multiple episodes.

The Charleston native briefly dated former Florida politician Joseph Abruzzo in 2018 before getting into a relationship with country singer Hunter Price. Kathryn met the singer during a New Year’s Eve trip to Nashville in 2018, but the two split after less than one year together in August 2019.

The TV personality was first linked to boyfriend Chleb Ravenell in July 2020 after the pair were seen celebrating his birthday. They have been going strong ever since.