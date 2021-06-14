Madison LeCroy

The stylist was married to Josh Hughes from 2010 to 2015. They share son Hudson, whom they welcomed in November 2012. When fans of the reality show met Madison, she was starting a romance with costar Austen. The pair’s on and off relationship last two years before Us exclusively confirmed in December 2020 that they had called it quits.

Ahead of her breakup with Austen, Madison had a flirty relationship with season 7 newbie Pringle. Their checky interactions played out on Southern Charm, but never became anything serious.

Us confirmed in January 2021 that the Greenville, South Carolina, native was “having fun” and getting to know former quarterback Jay Cutler following his split from Kristin Cavallari in April 2020. The relationship quickly soured after Madison made a video directed at the Uncommon James founder, with whom Cutler shares three children, because Cavallari was spotted hanging out with Madison’s ex-boyfriend Austen.

“The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” Cutler and Cavallari posted on their Instagram accounts. The TV personality then clapped back at the post by releasing her alleged text messages with Cutler, ending the short romance.

The same month, Madison was accused of “flying around the country [and] sleeping with married men. Ex-MLB players,” by Craig during the season 7 Southern Charm reunion. The Southern Belle denied the allegations, but she later confirmed that the man in question was Alex Rodriguez, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me. [It’s] never been physical,” she told the New York Post’s Page Six in February 2021. Two months later, Lopez and Rodriguez announced their split.

Madison moved on with a new mystery man in June 2021. She hinted at the new romance in April of that year, telling a fan via Instagram that she had a boyfriend.