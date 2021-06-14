Naomi Olindo

Olindo joined the cast of Southern Charm during season 3, which aired in 2016, after she began dating Craig. The pair’s ups and downs and eventual split — they called it quits in 2017 after nearly three years together — were a major story line on the show for three seasons.

The L’Abeye owner, who left the show in 2020, introduced boyfriend Metul Shah to her Instagram followers in April 2018. Three years later, the couple announced that they are moving to New York City in July 2021.