Thomas Ravenel

The former politician, who was fired from Southern Charm after season 5 following several sexual assault allegations, first hooked up with Kathryn during season 1. The pair, who share daughter Kensie and son Saint, dated on and off until their 2016 split.

Thomas then dated Ashley Jacobs for more than one year before calling it quits in 2018. The former couple’s rocky relationship (and drama with Kathryn) played out on seasons 5 and 6 of the Bravo series. Following their breakup, Ashley moved back to California and got engaged to Mike Appel in August 2019. The pair announced in June 2021 that they are expecting their first child together after secretly tying the knot.

The Bravo personality, for his part, welcomed his third child, son Jonathan, in June 2020 with Heather Mascoe. Four months later, he revealed that he is “getting married,” but didn’t say to whom. In December 2020, the Daily Mail confirmed that Thomas is engaged to his girlfriend Heather.